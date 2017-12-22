It is hard to argue against the fact that Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor was the biggest sporting event of 2017.

Despite the fact that many aspects of the bout were farcical, it was still quite a spectacle, particularly in the press conferences prior to the fight.

However, in the ring, McGregor really did struggle, with Mayweather cruising to a tenth round TKO victory in Las Vegas.

In truth, The Money Man could have won far sooner and it seemed as if he wanted to allow the fight to continue as long as possible in order to entertain fans.

Mayweather himself has announced his retirement from the game with his 50-0 record, but McGregor will surely fight again in either MMA or boxing.

One potential bout that was being touted was against Manny Pacquiao, the man Mayweather fought and beat in Vegas.

The Pacman's last fight saw him lose to Jeff Horn and it seems he is targeting one more big day before finally announcing his retirement.

However, his trainer Freddie Roach has downplayed any chance of him meeting McGregor in the four-cornered ring.

ROACH DROPS A TRUTH BOMB

"I talked to [Bob] Arum and Arum says it's not true," Roach told TMZ Sports.

Arum is Pacquiao's top promoter.

So, it seems it's not on the cards and to be fair, it is probably for the best.

It would simply be yet another media circus with McGregor very likely to lose once again, given his inexperience in the sport.

Roach previously discussed the potential bout, stating that is would be an easy win for Pacman.

“Well Manny always told he doesn’t like that sport because it’s more like a street fight,” he told Fight Hub TV.

“But it’s a very winnable fight and there’s a lot of money in that fight.

“It’s kind of like ripping off the world, it wouldn’t be a fair fight. Unless Manny fought by their rules too, that would be a fair fight.

“But if you’re going to do boxing rules, the boxer is going to win 99-and-a-half percent of the time. And I don’t think it’s much of a fight. I’m not a big fan of his.”

Thankfully for Roach, it doesn't look like he will the ripping the world off anytime soon.

