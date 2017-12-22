Since retiring from the NBA after 20 illustrious years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant has had a chance to sit back and watch the exciting young players currently taking over the league.

We are witnessing arguably one of the greatest ever generations of young stars dominating the NBA.

In a recent interview with SLAM magazine, Kobe was asked to name the ones he's a fan of but only mentioned one name.

"Giannis (Antetokounmpo) is really, really fun to watch," he said. "The way he plays the game and the passion with which he plays, I love watching Giannis play."

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is having a phenomenal season and, after being named the Most Improved Player last year, has elevated his game even further.

He is already one of the leading candidates for the MVP award as he leads a talented Bucks team.

The 'Greek Freak' is averaging outstanding numbers of 29.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

He's also shooting 54.5 percent from the field and has been an unstoppable force on the court almost every night.

Bryant also added that the 23-year-old plays with the same intensity and demeanor he did during his 20 seasons.

"He plays with the same passion and the same mean streak. He's aggressive, he's always attacking at both ends of the floor," Bryant said.

Before the 2017-18 campaign, the Lakers legend - who had his numbers eight and 24 retired on Monday - challenged Giannis to win the MVP award this year and he's certainly made himself a contender to do so.

This isn't the first time the 'Black Mamba' has heaped praise on the All-Star, just last month he mentioned him as a player who exhibits the "Mamba Mentality".

Antetokounmpo has displayed all the best facets of his game in Milwaukee's first 28 encounters in the regular season.

In their most recent outing, he went toe-to-toe with the world's best player LeBron James and made big plays in the clutch to secure a win for his team.

In many people's eyes, he's the heir to LeBron as the number one player in the league and it's hard to disagree with them on the evidence of what he's producing night in and night out.

Because of his stellar play on the floor, the Bucks enjoy a 16-13 record and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Wisconsin-based franchise will take on the Charlotte Hornets on back-to-back nights as they look to get closer to the teams at the end of the conference.