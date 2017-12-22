Although Chris Jericho is working in New Japan Pro Wrestling right now, he could make a return to the WWE.

New Japan Pro Wrestling officials announced several title matches for their upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 12 event. Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Title against Tetsuya Naito will serve as the main event.

Jericho is slated to take on Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Title.

There are some within WWE who still think Chris Jericho is doing WrestleMania 34 and that he'll be back with WWE shortly after he's done with New Japan, per the Observer.

Jericho recently spoke with Sports Illustrated. During the interview, he confirmed that he does have a Fozzy concert the day of WrestleMania and that if you want to see him wrestle, Wrestle Kingdom 12 is your chance.

“If you want to see Chris Jericho wrestle, the Tokyo Dome is where you’re going to see me. If you watch one show this year, that’s the one to watch.”

“I could go back to the WWE, I love working for Vince McMahon,” said Jericho. “But if I showed up tomorrow, as of right now, I am not slotted for the main event of WrestleMania. I am in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom.”

The event takes place on January 4, 2018, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Here is the updated card:

— IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Kazuchika Okada © vs. Tetsuya Naito

— IWGP Intercontinental Title Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi © vs. Jay “Switchblade” White

— IWGP United States Title Match: Kenny Omega © vs. Chris Jericho

— IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Marty Scurll © vs. KUSHIDA vs. Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi

— IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: Roppongi 3K © vs. The Young Bucks

— IWGP Tag Team Title Match: The Killer Elite Squad © vs. EVIL & SANADA

— ROH Title Match: Cody © vs. Kota Ibushi

The former WWE Champion has been under contract with the sports entertainment company off and on since 1999.

Jericho is a six-time world champion, having won the WWF Championship once, the WCW/World Championship twice, and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship three times.

He is also a record nine-time Intercontinental Champion. Jericho is the first Undisputed WWF Champion, and thus the final holder of the World Championship (formerly the WCW World Heavyweight Championship), having won and unified the WWF and World titles by defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock on the same night in 2001.

He is also the ninth Triple Crown Champion, as well as the fourth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms