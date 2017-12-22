It seemed like a safe bet but it appears that one former TNA World Heavyweight Champion is not headed to WWE for now.

Storm recently finished up with Impact Wrestling and the expectation was that he would be headed back to WWE NXT.

However, he is not for the time being as he is taking indy bookings. It’s always possible that he returns to the sports entertainment company down the line.

Storm recently spoke with Cerrito Live (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) about his next move and possible return to WWE NXT.

“People always say, ‘main roster or bust type of guy,’ but if you look at NXT, it’s one of the hottest things going right now no matter what people say. And it’s one of those things where anybody would be proud to be signed to NXT and have a good run there. I mean, it’s plain and simple.

They are doing as much as the people on the main roster is on the road and stuff like that right now. So, I mean, I’d definitely go and work with those guys and help them out as best I can.”

“There are a lot of companies and the funny thing is that I’m now free to talk and negotiate with other companies and actually go work for other companies. But right now, I think I kind of want to keep it under wraps, make it a surprise where old James Storm pops up.” Storm explained, “I just want to be a surprise because today, especially in our social media world, there [are] not that many surprises anymore.

And because everybody wants to be cool and I always say, ‘people are wrestling for the likes and the retweets’ or GIFS, whatever they call those things these days. But to me, I always try to keep stuff kayfabe and keep stuff secret until it happens or whatever, so it’s even cooler when it’s a surprise.”

Some could make the argument that Storm made one big mistake during his career.

That mistake would be to return to TNA after having a brief run in WWE NXT. If you recall, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Storm debuted in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, during the October 2015 tapings, which aired on the October 21 episode of NXT by defeating Danny Burch. Storm also appeared on the December 2 episode by defeating Adam Rose.

However, he made a big decision that would impact his career. In late December 2015, Storm opted not to sign with NXT and return to TNA instead. Storm returned to the promotion back in January of 2016.

At the time, Storm reportedly signed a two-year contract with TNA over WWE, who offered him a deal that would see him make less than $100K a year. The door was left open by WWE officials for him to return to the company in the future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms