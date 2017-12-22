People are still talking about Kurt Angle’s interesting storyline.

A few months ago, there has been speculation as to what his Angle’s announcement would be after WWE started this storyline with the WWE Hall of Famer and Raw commentator Corey Graves.

There was talk of several different things that could be revealed. Angle could have had an affair, or he was going to return to in-ring action.

Other theories include WWE bringing back Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who has not been seen since WrestleMania 33 back in April when she took a bump off the apron and through a table, or former TNA President Dixie Carter making her debut on WWE television.

Instead of those things happening, WWE went outside of the box and did the unthinkable. Angle revealed that former SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan of American Alpha was his illegitimate son.

Angle was a guest this week on CBS Sports' In This Corner Podcast to talk about various topics. During the interview, he was asked about his current storyline with Raw Superstar Jason Jordan. Here is what he had to say:

"You know what's crazy? Everything that the fans have gone through the last three or four months, most of the fans can't stand him. A lot of the fans are saying, 'He's getting the wrong kind of heat because we really don't like him for real.'

"Everything that has occurred up until now, Vince [McMahon] already knew how they were going to react, so this has been working. As many fans will say 'it's not working' and 'get rid of him' or 'I'm not buying it,' now that the storyline has started to span out and developing further, it was a good fit. Jason is doing a great job, and he has carried the storyline very well. We will see where it goes from here but it should be pretty intriguing."

"It's gong to be a pretty cool storyline, and I think a lot of fans are going to say, 'You know what? This kid deserves to be in the main event level.' [Jordan] is developing every single week. He's getting better and better, and his promos and pre-tapes are getting better and better. His in-ring ability -- I said this before and I will say it again -- he has got to be in the top three or the top five in-ring performers from an athletic standpoint right now today. A lot of people would disagree with me but continue to watch him and see what he can do and you will see what I'm talking about here in the future."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms