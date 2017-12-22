LeBron James had another fantastic game on the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, leading his team to their 12th home win in a row against the Chicago Bulls. However, his best play of the night arguably came off the court.

During the Cavaliers' 115-112 win against the Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena, scoring 34 points while adding six rebounds, nine assists, and three steals to help his team move to 24-9 on the season and third in the Eastern Conference.

For the first time during his 15-year career in the NBA as well, the three-time NBA Champion wore a microphone during a game, so everyone could hear what he was saying to his teammates on the court, as well as during breaks in the game.

As you can see in the video further down in this article, James can be seen communicating with his Cavaliers teammates throughout the game, shouting where he wants the ball to be, quarterbacking the defense, giving instructions to his teammates, as well as asking to be subbed out of the game.

The four-time MVP was also caught on the microphone during the game showing a bit of his dad side while he was on the sideline. His wife and kids were sitting near the bench, so James wanted to make sure his daughter was happy while she was watching him play, so, during a timeout, he hunted down some candy for her.

Asking referees and bystanders on the sideline, James can be heard saying "You got candy on you?" He eventually found some and can be heard saying to his daughter "You're welcome," before getting back to the game.

Not only did James have a good outing on the court for the Cavaliers, he also had an excellent performance at being a dad as well. Simply adorable.

So far this season, James has been averaging 28.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists per game, with Cleveland looking well on their way towards making another appearance in the playoffs for the fourth season in a row.

The Cavaliers next game comes on Christmas Day when they travel to the Oracle Arena in Oakland to play against the Golden State Warriors in a repeat of the last three NBA Finals. This is the third year in a row which they have played the Warriors on Christmas too.