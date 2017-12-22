Philippe Coutinho may only be a Liverpool player for just a few more matches if reports are to be believed.

Like in the summer, Barcelona are being heavily linked with a move for the midfielder and it’s looking increasingly likely that Liverpool will finally budge this time around.

While the reports of Coutinho joining Barca have barely ceased since the summer transfer window, players of the Catalan club have also got involved in talking up a possible deal.

Ivan Rakitic has become the latest Barcelona player to speak about Coutinho potentially joining the Camp Nou club by saying: “So we have to say that the doors are open for every good player, and Coutinho is a good player. With all respect to his club Liverpool, and his fans, we would be really happy if he came.”

Rakitic’s comments come after captain Andres Iniesta spoke about the Liverpool star earlier this week.

“I think Coutinho’s a great team player with a huge amount of talent,” the Spaniard said.

“He can use both feet, he scores goals, he links play well and gets between the lines in attack.

“He’s a player with qualities like ours and it would be a great signing if it’s finally done.

“I don’t see him as competition for me but as a step forward for the club.”

Then there are the Barcelona legends.

Both Rivaldo and Ronaldinho have continued to talk about their compatriot in recent weeks in the hope to convince him to join their former club.

It’s no wonder Liverpool fans are sick and tired of Coutinho to Barcelona talk.

After all, the Merseysiders themselves were reported for tapping up Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk in the summer - something that ultimately cost them signing the much-needed Dutchman.

And now they want Barca to be reported.

JAMIE CARRAGHER RESPONDS

Well, one Liverpool fan certainly does after he asked former defender Jamie Carragher during a Sky Sports Q&A why they haven't been reported yet.

And while Carragher didn't answer that specific question, it seems he's not too happy about it the whole thing either.

He replied: “Barcelona have to be careful. I wouldn’t like my players to be doing it – it comes across as disrespectful to players in your team that play in Coutinho's position.”

Quite right.

It’s also pretty disrespectful to Liverpool who are entering a crucial period in their season with Coutinho playing a starring role.

Whether Liverpool will give into Barca’s pleas in January or next summer remains to be seen but the Spanish club are making it pretty clear what they think of Coutinho.

They might need to tread a little carefully or else Klopp and co. might start complaining about their ‘tapping-up.’

