WWE officials are already planning for next year’s Royal Rumble event. WWE is returning to Philadelphia for next year’s Royal Rumble PPV (pay-per-view) event.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

WWE will be holding an NXT Takeover special on 1/27/18, RAW on 1/29/18 and SmackDown Live on 1/30/18.

All four events listed above will be held at the Wells Fargo Center, which marks the first time WWE has held four events in a row at that arena. WWE held the Royal Rumble event in Philadelphia back in 2004 and 2015.

It’s well known by now that the sports entertainment company has been planning for Roman Reigns to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 34.

It seems to be the direction that we are heading. Now comes the question of who Lesnar would defend the title against at the Royal Rumble.

That question has already been answered as Lesnar will defend the title against Braun Strowman and Kane in a Triple Threat Match. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe in a singles match has also been rumored for the event.

The betting site Paddy Power have released some early odds for the Men’s 2018 Royal Rumble match. John Cena is the current favorite to win the match. Here’s the list:

John Cena – 9/4

Roman Reigns – 5/2

Shinsuke Nakamura – 11/4

AJ Styles – 5

Seth Rollins – 8

Bobby Roode – 10

Braun Strowman – 10

Samoa Joe – 12

Finn Balor – 14

Randy Orton – 14

Sami Zayn – 14

Jeff Hardy – 16

Kevin Owens – 16

Bray Wyatt – 20

Brock Lesnar – 20

Dean Ambrose – 20

Baron Corbin – 25

