WWE

vince mcmahon.

Interesting name favored to win 2018 WWE Royal Rumble match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WWE officials are already planning for next year’s Royal Rumble event. WWE is returning to Philadelphia for next year’s Royal Rumble PPV (pay-per-view) event.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

WWE will be holding an NXT Takeover special on 1/27/18, RAW on 1/29/18 and SmackDown Live on 1/30/18.

All four events listed above will be held at the Wells Fargo Center, which marks the first time WWE has held four events in a row at that arena. WWE held the Royal Rumble event in Philadelphia back in 2004 and 2015.

It’s well known by now that the sports entertainment company has been planning for Roman Reigns to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 34.

It seems to be the direction that we are heading. Now comes the question of who Lesnar would defend the title against at the Royal Rumble.

That question has already been answered as Lesnar will defend the title against Braun Strowman and Kane in a Triple Threat Match. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe in a singles match has also been rumored for the event.

The betting site Paddy Power have released some early odds for the Men’s 2018 Royal Rumble match. John Cena is the current favorite to win the match. Here’s the list:

John Cena – 9/4

Roman Reigns – 5/2

Shinsuke Nakamura – 11/4

AJ Styles – 5

Seth Rollins – 8

Bobby Roode – 10

Braun Strowman – 10

Samoa Joe – 12

Finn Balor – 14

Randy Orton – 14

Sami Zayn – 14

Jeff Hardy – 16

Kevin Owens – 16

Bray Wyatt – 20

Brock Lesnar – 20

Dean Ambrose – 20

Baron Corbin – 25

What are your thoughts on Cena being favored to win this match? Is this the right or wrong call? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Vince McMahon

Trending Stories

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Two huge names to appear on WWE Raw 25 Anniversary show

Two huge names to appear on WWE Raw 25 Anniversary show

Watch: Why Man Utd fans were furious with Klopp's reaction to Firmino equaliser

Watch: Why Man Utd fans were furious with Klopp's reaction to Firmino equaliser

Liverpool fans react to what Sadio Mane did when he was subbed off Vs Arsenal

Liverpool fans react to what Sadio Mane did when he was subbed off Vs Arsenal

What Oxlade-Chamberlain did on the pitch at FT after he was booed was just brilliant

What Oxlade-Chamberlain did on the pitch at FT after he was booed was just brilliant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again