It’s been talked about for what seems like forever but fight fans are finally going to see a women’s featherweight title fight between Cyborg and Holly Holm.

Fight fans are getting a late Christmas present from the UFC as they will get to watch a fight that they have been dreaming about for a few years now.

The promotion recently announced the bout, which will take place at UFC 219.

Just a little over two years ago, Holm was given the chance to beat former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who was undefeated at the time, at UFC 193.

At this point in time, Rousey was one of the biggest superstars the sport had ever seen and was a big favorite over Holm.

That all changed when Holm stunned the world by scoring one of the most legendary upsets in the history of the sport by head kicking Rousey out cold to win the title.

“I think there are similarities with the feeling of it, and just knowing that people are having a little bit of doubt,” Holm said Thursday on a UFC 219 media conference call (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “But I think that because I’ve done this more than once now, in boxing and it’s probably even more seen with Ronda, to be the underdog and come in — I think that people think, ‘Oh, OK, well Holly is capable of doing some of [these] things,’ so I feel like there’s more of curiosity behind it. Not necessarily just thinking I can’t do it, but kind of, ‘Hmm, I wonder if she’s going to do it this time.’”

UFC 219 is set to take place on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

“It’s a little different with my diet for this fight. I’m really not having to watch too much of portions or anything like that,” Holm said. “I’m eating healthy because I want to have energy for training, but it’s kind of that, I don’t have any stress as far as the weight.

I just get to focus on my training and have energy for training, so that’s a little bit different than for 135. I have to be a little more careful with things for 135, so it’s been nice to not have that stress for this training camp, because this is such a big fight, I was able to just kinda put more of my focus on everything else.”

