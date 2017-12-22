Daniel Cormier has teased making a change at his weight class.

Cormier has had a rollercoaster of a ride as of late in his pro-MMA (mixed martial arts) career. Due to a failed drug test, Jon Jones has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the CAC (California Athletic Commission).

Jones defeated Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California to regain the title. The event aired on PPV (pay-per-view). The UFC gave the title back to Cormier as a result of Jones’ failed drug test.

There will not be a rematch between Jones and Cormier despite the fact that their rivalry dates back nearly three years. They first went to battle back at UFC 182 in January of 2015. As seen in that fight, Jones won via unanimous decision.

He then, however, failed a drug test for cocaine metabolites. A few months later, he was involved in a hit-and-run accident, stripped of his title, and suspended by the UFC. This is when things started going down south for Jones.

The UFC attempted to rematch “DC” and Jones at UFC 200 in July 2016. However, that bout never happened due to Jones being forced to withdraw from the bout just days prior after it was revealed that he had failed a drug test for multiple banned substances.

Now that he has been reinstated as champion, Cormier had no concrete plans about whom he intends to face next. This led to him taking it to the people and let fans decide via social media.

In a recent tweet he posted, Cormier noted that the verdict went to rising 205-pound star Volkan Oezdemir.

“DC” needs to first focus on his next challenger and it’s not going to be an easy fight as he is set to put his light heavyweight title on the line when he steps inside the Octagon against hard-hitting prospect Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event of UFC 220.

In the main event, the heavyweight title will be on the line when Stipe Miocic attempts to retain his title against Francis Ngannou.

Cormier went on record in a recent interview that if he were to make a weight class change then he would need him and his team to come up with a solid plan in order to compete with the world-class athletes who are in the heavyweight division.

“I’m not going in there to lose and say I gave it my best shot,” Cormier told MMA Junkie. “If I go in there with Miocic or Ngannou, I’m going to win. That’s just who I am. So that would just be me and my team really coming up with a solid plan on how I’m going to get up to a healthy, strong, 235, 240 pounds to go and fight those dudes.”

