One fighter didn’t appreciate Sage Northcutt calling out Nate Diaz for a fight.

For those who might have missed it, Diaz did an interview where he said that he hadn’t taken a UFC fight lately because he hadn’t been offered one respectably.

At the end of the day, it appears that he just wants to be asked nicely, which is fair enough if you really think about.

“I’m not fighting because I am a fighter. You’re fighting because someone’s telling you to fight,” Diaz said. “I’ll fight whenever the f**k I wanna fight.

That’s because I’m a G, n**ga, I’m a fighter myself. I ain’t trying to do what nobody says, I’ll do what I say. And I will fight when I’m approached respectably.”

“I don’t need to fight nobody,” Diaz continued. “I’ll fight anybody, but I don’t need to fight anybody. And the fighters are like, ‘He’s not a fighter,’ I’m like, it sounds like you’re being manipulated into trying to manipulate me into getting into a fight. Guess what? You work for somebody; I work for me. Who’s the fighter now, motherf**er?”

“Ask nicely, motherf**ers. Ask nicely,” Diaz said. “I’m talking about the organization, the fighters. And make it a big deal, because I’m not trying to just sign a contract just because it’s a good idea for you guys.”

“Time will tell. I don’t know right now,” Diaz said. “There’s talk. They (the UFC) call me, we talk about things, but I think what’s happening is they want me to ask, and beg, and I don’t need nothing from nobody. I don’t need nothing from anybody.”

Urijah Faber posted a hilarious meme with a mock call-out from one of his newest teammates, which is Sage Northcutt.

If you can’t read it, it says “Hello Mr. Diaz. I was wondering that if you were free during 2018 if you would maybe like to compete in the Octagon with me. If not it completely ok. Merry Christmas and God bless you.”

Both Diaz and Northcutt responded to the post in the comments as well:

@natediaz209: “Lol that was nice”

@supersagenorthcutt: “@urijabfaber “That’s funny! Hahaha”

@supersagenorthcutt: @natediaz209 “Merry Christmas Nate!”

