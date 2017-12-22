As 2017 comes to an end, it's that time of year when we begin to think about which NXT stars could be graduating to the main roster.

Talk usually increases now because of the Royal Rumble and the surprises it can bring, while that excitement is elevated throughout WrestleMania weekend where WWE has made it a tradition to call up a handful of NXT stars on either Monday Night RAW or SmackDown LIVE.

CALL-UPS

We all have our favourites, and with WWE adding more and more depth to the NXT roster with some incredible stars jumping ship, it can be difficult to pick who would be better off remaining in their current position and who deserves to be called-up.

Most recently, Hideo Itami finally left NXT as he joined 205 Live. Now, WWE.com have teased several other names who could be on their way to either the red or blue brand. So, perhaps these are names we should keep an eye on in the coming months.

The Iconic Duo of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have been mentioned, alongside the energetic No Way Jose.

Those are realistic, as both Peyton and Billie have been highly entertaining, and they probably don't need to be in the NXT Women's Championship picture right now. Saying that, they'd be huge losses.

HUGE NAMES

Kassius Ohno is also mentioned on the list, as are the Authors of Pain alongside all four members of SAnitY. Again, they are realistic based on how things have unfolded in recent weeks. Especially now that SAnitY have lost the NXT Tag Team Championships, which means a move could potentially be imminent.

However, it's two other names that will draw plenty of excitement. The first is the United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne. The Bruiserweight and his uber-heel antics have made him an exciting star to watch. He's shown he's a natural, and it sounds like he could be fast-tracked

Then, there's Aleister Black. Black would be a huge loss to NXT right now, especially when you consider his popularity. As great as it would be to see him on the main roster, we know that not every NXT star succeeds on the main roster. At this time, it's not a risk WWE should take.

With so many fans behind Black, he surely has to be edging closer to an NXT Championship run. Still, the reaction after WrestleMania would blow the roof off the venue.

Which NXT stars will move up to the main roster in 2018? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

