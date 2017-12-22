Football fans were treated to a festive treat with third-placed Arsenal taking on fourth-placed Liverpool at the Emirates on Friday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side headed into the clash one point ahead of the north London club and looking to establish themselves in the top-four.

And with Klopp fielding the ‘Fab Four’ for the first time in an away fixture this season, they would have been confident.

And they dominated the opening 45 minutes with Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino being afforded plenty of space by the Gunners.

It was only a matter of time before they made them pay and they did just that in the 26th-minute.

Coutinho got on the end of a deflected Salah cross to loop a header over the onrushing Petr Cech.

Of course, there has been plenty of talk of Coutinho moving to Barcelona in the January transfer window and Liverpool fans have been analysing the Brazilian’s body language in recent weeks.

When he scored against Bournemouth last weekend, a lot was made of his lack of celebration despite it being one of the best goals of his career.

With a potential move to Barca on the cards, Liverpool supporters feared that was playing on his mind.

However, after his header against Arsenal, Coutinho’s smile was there for all to see.

LIVERPOOL FANS REACT

It’s been a while since we’ve seen those white teeth of his and Liverpool fans absolutely loved it.

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

While Coutinho's header was the only goal during the first-half, there was carnage after the break.

Salah put the away side 2-0 ahead before Arsenal scored three in six minutes through Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil. Roberto Firmino made it 3-3 with 20 minutes remaining.

KLOPP ON COUTINHO AND EMRE CAN

Ahead of the Arsenal game, Klopp insisted that Coutinho - along with Emre Can - are not distracted by any transfer talk ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

"Neither Emre nor Phil gave me for one second the impression that they are not interested in what we are doing here," Klopp said.

"And that is all I care about until the moment we have to make a decision. That's all. So far both these two did really well.

"They are completely in the team and they will be until it is not like this anymore and when this will be I have no clue.

"As long as nobody comes to me and says he's gone or has signed a new contract. It's all about the behaviour of the players. I work with them all day.

"If we want to sell a player we don't go every day to him and tell him. We want to keep him in the best shape until the day and when the situation is there we will tell him.

"So day by day it has no influence as long as the players are fine."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms