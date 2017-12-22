It seems like it was only yesterday that we witnessed the return of Kurt Angle as he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

With 2018 right around the corner, it's going to be that time again where we slowly start to hear the rumours surrounding the Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

HALL OF FAME

Every year, there are the firm favourites that fans believe deserve to be in and that it will surely be their year, but WWE ends up leaving them out.

A lot of the rumours pointed towards former WWE Champion Dave Batista getting the nod to become the headline inductee, following in the footsteps of the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting and more.

However, his reported interest in a WWE return has apparently resulted in WWE not giving him an induction into the Hall of Fame just yet. The common assumption is that the induction will happen when his in-ring career is officially over.

HEADLINE INDUCTEE

The Animal actually wants a return where he can compete regularly at house shows, as he's made it clear that he prefers doing those over episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

If that's the case, then questions are raised as to who could end up being the headline inductee.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that some within the company are pushing for Jim Johnston to be inducted - WWE's former music composer. However, due to backstage politics, it looks unlikely.

Instead, it could be Goldberg who is the headline inductee as he ended his latest wrestling run at WrestleMania 33 where he dropped the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar - even though the door is said to be open regarding a return.

If WrestleMania 33 was indeed Goldberg's final appearance, then he deserves the honour in 2018, especially if Batista is willing to negotiate another deal with WWE after an underwhelming return ahead of WrestleMania XXX.

Alongside Goldberg, it's being reported that The Dudley Boyz, Bam Bam Bigelow, Kid Rock and Ivory could also be inducted in New Orleans.

While these names are not finalised, expect more names to appear or even disappear as we edge closer to the ceremony that's held over WrestleMania weekend.

Who do you think will be inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame?

