Everyone expected it to be a Christmas cracker and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool.

Crazy.

Liverpool dominated the first-half and took a deserved lead through Philippe Coutinho’s header.

And when Mohamed Salah doubled their lead after the break, it looked as though Jurgen Klopp’s side would cruise to a comfortable victory.

But within six crazy minutes, Arsenal were ahead.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil sent the Emirates into delirium and stunned the visitors.

But Liverpool hit back and soon equalised through Roberto Firmino. With 20 minutes still remaining, it looked as though there would be more goals in the game but both sides had to settle for a point apiece.

For Liverpool, though, they will be looking back with regret. It’s yet another game that they’ve thrown away a lead - something they have done four times in the space of a month.

Last month, they led Sevilla 3-0 at half-time only to draw 3-3. In home matches against Chelsea and Everton, they were 1-0 ahead before drawing 1-1 before their collapse against Arsenal.

And in the post-match interview with James Milner, he identified what Liverpool need to do - become more boring.

Of course, Milner is renowned for being ‘boring’ with a Twitter page called @BoringMilner having almost 600,000 followers.

So, after Milner’s comments, football fans were loving it.

Did Milner realise he had used that specific word?

Either way, loads of people loved it.

In the league table, Liverpool will remain one point ahead of Arsenal in fourth-place but they will see it as two points dropped.

