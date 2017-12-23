Football

Despite his recent good performances, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was dropped to the bench as Liverpool travelled to his former club, Arsenal.

The midfielder swapped the Emirates for Anfield in the summer for a fee worth £35 million after decided he wanted to further his career elsewhere.

Even though he was very honest during his departure, Oxlade-Chamberlain probably wasn’t expecting a good reception upon his return - and that’s exactly what happened.

With the 24-year-old sitting on the bench, the Arenal fans were heard singing: “Oxlade-Chamberlain, he sits on the bench,” throughout the match.

The England international could only look on as his current club and his former club played up a 3-3 thriller.

And when he was introduced into the action with six minutes remaining, he was met with a chorus of boos.

And those boos were heard every time he went near the ball for the remaining few minutes of the match. 

Harsh.

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

While he didn’t have much impact on the match, Oxlade-Chamberlain can certainly hold his head high for the way he handled himself on his return to north London.

That’s because, at full-time, he went around the pitch to applaud all of his former supporters despite their boos.

And Arsenal fans recognised that and appeared to applaud him back. Nothing like a bit of festive respect.

WATCH: WHAT OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN DID AT FULL-TIME

Take a look:

While Arsenal fans in the stadium started clapping Oxlade-Chamberlain at the final whistle, many on Twitter also had respect for his actions after the game.

SOME PEOPLE NOTICED IT ON TWITTER

Check out the reaction:

WENGER ON SELLING OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN

Ahead of his return to Arsenal on Friday night, his former manager Arsene Wenger insisted that he never wanted him to leave.

“I didn’t want him to go," Wenger admitted.

"I offered him a contract to stay, but in the end he decided to go and we just had to try and get the best possible price.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

“Look, he had one year to go. At start of the season we had four players with one year to go and I wanted him to extend his contract.

"Yes, he decided to go and we respect that. But at the end of the day I decided to sell one [of the four]."

