Tiger Woods has announced that he has split with his swing coach Chris Como with immediate effect.

Woods hired Como, an expert in biomechanics, in 2014, but has decided to go it alone as he continues his comeback from his most recent back surgery.

It's been a controversial few months to say the least for Woods, and that is both on and off the course.

Following on from his altercation with the police earlier in the year, after being found driving under the influence, Woods has looked to get his personal life and his career back on track.

He recently made his return to competitive golf, and put up a great fight, being in considering for the title up until the final day.

However, that comeback performance clearly wasn't 100% satisfying for one of the most successful players to ever pick up a club.

Woods has made the decision to part ways with his swing coach, and has posted a statement confirming the news.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, the 14-time major winner said: “Since my fusion surgery, I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing.

“I’ve done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris.

“For now, I think it’s best for me to continue to do this on my own. I’m grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him.”

Woods isn't the only one to release a statement, however, as Como has also had his say on the decision.

Como said in a statement: "Tiger's electrifying play at the Hero World Challenge was the by-product of a lot of hard work over the last few years, while fighting through injury and pain.

"When our professional relationship began, I was asked to help Tiger utilise his own instincts and feel, while playing pain free. I think we have accomplished that and I am proud of the results.

"Tiger is ready to have an incredible next run in his career. I'm eager to watch what will be one of the most exciting sports comebacks of all time.

"I will continue to be a close friend and resource to him and am extremely excited about Tiger's future."

Woods recently returned from his fourth bout of back surgery by playing at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where he finished on eight under par and a tie for ninth place.

