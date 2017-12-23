For the second time in a matter of weeks, Arsenal were involved in one of the greatest Premier League games of the season.

Their 3-1 loss to Manchester United at the Emirates captivated the neutral and on Friday evening, their 3-3 draw with Liverpool did exactly the same.

The only difference? The class of goalkeeper, with Petr Cech and Simon Mignolet turning in two disaster-classes, a pale shadow of David de Gea's match-winning display.

Liverpool led 2-0 early in the second half, but a blistering five-minute spell from the Gunners saw them turn the game on it's head, with Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil scoring the goals.

But, Roberto Firmino was on hand in the 70th minute to slightly spare Jurgen Klopp's blushes and the manager's reaction to the equaliser has certainly caused a stir.

In anger, the German manager hurls a water bottle as he charges down the touchline.

VIDEO: KLOPP GOING MAD

The guy is pretty bezerk.

Now, on Twitter, the whole incident really caused a ruckus, particularly with United fans, who pointed out that Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands and the banned for one game for kicking a water bottle.

Safe to say, they were not happy with the officiating.

TWITTER REACTS

They certainly have a point.

Mourinho was also fined £16,000.

After the incident, journalists at the game stated that Klopp was apologising to the officials for his actions, with the bottle apparently hurled in their direction.

If the FA wish to escape Twitter's wrath, they will at least investigate the incident.

JOSE ON HIS TREATMENT

After he received his ban, the United boss moved to say that he felt he was treated different to other managers.

He said: “The only thing I would like would be the same rules for everyone.

“Let’s go back to the last one. I kicked a bottle of water. I cannot do it. If I do it, then it’s a sending off. After that, there is a punishment.

“I accept that it’s a sending-off and, in fact, if you see the images when the referee comes over, I don’t say a word or make a complaint. I accepted the suspension of one match and it’s as simple as that. But it has to be the same for every manager. It has to be the same.”

