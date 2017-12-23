Liverpool winger Sadio Mane was far from his best yet again as Jurgen Klopp's side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw away at Arsenal on Friday night.

The Senegalese winger was magnificent in his debut season at Liverpool but has struggled to keep up with Mohamed Salah so far this season.

He was subbed off in the 80th minute on Friday night at the Emirates.

Liverpool were 2-0 up early in the second-half but - to Klopp's dismay on the touchline - conceded three goals in five minutes.

“We had five minutes where we had obvious, individual problems,” Klopp said.

“It was on all of the Arsenal goals. There were misjudgments on all of them. Then, we reacted much better and we deserved the point. That was the minimum we deserved. We played 94 minutes and for 89 minutes, the performance was what we wanted.

“The five minutes, of course, were decisive and difficult to explain. We opened the door for them in these five minutes and they took their chances. It was a strange game. Usually at Arsenal, a point is absolutely OK. But tonight it’s different.”

Mane's reaction to being subbed

Liverpool fans were not impressed by Mane's reaction when he was replaced by Gini Wijnaldum late in the second half.

The 25-year-old winger missed a golden opportunity earlier in the game after he elected to attempt an acrobatic overhead kick.

Upon being subbed out by Klopp, the former Southampton star was caught by the TV cameras smiling and shaking his head.

Mane has been in and out of Klopp's first XI in recent weeks and it won't be a major surprise if he's not on the teamsheet for Tuesday's Premier League meeting with Swansea.

BBC pundit Ian Wright recently suggested that Mane may be jealous of his Egyptian teammate.

On BBC 5 Live, Wright asked: "Do you think there is a bit of jealous there? With Mo Salah? He just looks a little bit perturbed by it.

"Mo Salah has come in and - remember when Mane went to the Africa Cup of Nations and everyone was like 'oh it's over now, we can't replace Mane'?

"And now they've got Salah and he's been on the bench."

Liverpool remain 4th in the table after the 3-3 draw but Chelsea are able to form a six-point gap to third if they can beat Everton on Saturday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms