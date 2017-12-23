Amir Khan has called out Floyd Mayweather in the jungle as the Bolton-born boxer is aiming to return to the sport in 2018.

The ex-middleweight, bantamweight, and lightweight holds a record of 35 fights, 31 wins and four defeats.

He has undergone a series of personal issues since his last bout in 2016, however, where he was knocked out by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas.

The WBA and WBC title winner underwent hand surgery which saw him sidelined for the rest of that year. Both Khan and Manny Pacquiao's camps had reportedly agreed terms on a super bout in 2017, but that never materialised.

The 31-year-old also split with his wife Faryal and very publicly announced the break-up on Twitter in August 2017.

But, it looks like battling with snakes and insects in Queensland, Australia on "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here..." has given the boxer the taste to come back to fight more human opponents.

On Mayweather, Khan said: "I’ve been chasing that guy like how the snake was chasing me. I’d love to have that guy in the Jungle with me, I would not let him go anywhere. You have to fight me now."

40-year-old retired heavyweight Floyd Mayweather has said he wouldn’t fight ‘wimpy’ Amir.

He recalled: “Only last month I read about him calling me out of retirement.

“He wants to fight the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and now I hear is running away from a few snakes and spiders.Please! He needs to get real and stick with TV.”

In October 2017, Khan's ex-promoter Frank Warren offered him a return bout in the UK against fellow Brit Bradley Skeete.

Khan previously vowed to return by the end of 2017.

It would appear Khan's desire to fight Mayweather may be ambitious, especially when under scrutiny for a failure to fight creepy crawlies on Ant n' Dec's popular reality TV show, but a return to boxing is in sight for the former champion.

