Romelu Lukaku may have rediscovered his goalscoring touch in Manchester United’s last few matches, but he doesn’t seem too happy right now.

Lukaku has scored in United’s previous two league victories against Bournemouth and West Brom but a lot has been made of his muted celebrations.

Jose Mourinho attempted to explain Lukaku’s latest lack of celebration against West Brom by claiming it was because he was once on-loan at the Baggies.

“Romelu had the fact he was a happy kid at West Brom,” Mourinho said after the match.

“He was given the conditions to have the evolution he had, so maybe at the back of the mind it was his love for the club."

If that was the case, why did he celebrate so wildly against Everton earlier in the campaign?

THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN LUKAKU AND ZLATAN

Well, the Mirror have just produced a report that might explain exactly why Lukaku is refusing to celebrate - and it has something to do with the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

They claim that Lukaku is unhappy at United and feel he’s “being undermined by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.”

They go on to state that the discontent with Zlatan is “a significant factor in his current mood” and why he hasn’t celebrated his goals recently.

After making the £75 million move in the summer, Lukaku was assured he would be the main man at Old Trafford and was even given the number nine shirt worn by Ibrahimovic last season.

But after returning from his knee injury, the Swede has unsettled things with Lukaku unhappy at how he ordered him to go on the wing as soon as he came on against Newcastle last month.

And Lukaku is reportedly “disgruntled that Mourinho and his coaching staff have not pulled up Ibrahimovic, who is famous for having a huge ego, about this behaviour.”

While, on paper, having Lukaku and Zlatan in our squad can only be a good thing, it seems the two big-name players don’t have a great relationship off the pitch.

It’s something that Mourinho will have to address as he attempts to do the impossible and overhaul City’s 11-point lead at the top.

