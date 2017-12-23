Official online NBA destination in the UK

DeAndre Jordan.

Clippers shock Harden, Rockets; Warriors win 11th straight; Westbrook hits game-winner

KNICKS (17-15) 101; PISTONS (18-14) 104

Detroit enjoyed a balanced scoring night as seven players finished in double figures led by Tobias Harris (24/3/5). Andre Drummond (18/15/1) posted a double-double. 

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons

After going 0-of-11 in his last game, Kristaps Porzingis (29/9/2) recovered to lead New York in scoring in this encounter. Enes Kanter (22/16/3) posted a huge double-double in the loss.

PELICANS (16-16) 111; MAGIC (11-22) 97

DeMarcus Cousins (26/11/6), Jrue Holiday (24/2/2) and Anthony Davis (20/11/0) were the only three players to score in double digits for New Orleans as they all had efficient nights. 

Jonathan Simmons (22/8/2) had a team-high for Orlando and Nikola Vucevic (21/8/2) had a solid night but they suffered a seventh straight loss.

WIZARDS (17-15) 84; NETS (12-19) 119

Brooklyn enjoyed a thumping win as they had six players score in double figures. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (21/11/6) recorded a double-double to lead the team. Caris LeVert (17/6/3) had a strong game off the bench. 

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

It was an offensive nightmare for Washington as many of their players struggled and shot just 36.6 percent as a team. Kelly Oubre Jr. (13/2/0) was their leading scorer but stars John Wall (10/2/4) and Bradley Beal (2/2/5) combined to shoot just 6-of-26.

MAVERICKS (9-24) 101; HEAT (17-15) 113

Miami enjoyed an easy home win thanks to a big offensive outburst from Wayne Ellington (28/3/0) as he shot an efficient 10-of-16 from the field to tie a career-high in points. Josh Richardson (24/4/5) had another strong game. 

Dallas had three players score 20+ points on the night but couldn't prevent the setback in Florida. They were led by Yogi Ferrell (23/2/2) who scored a season-high. 

CLIPPERS (13-18) 128; ROCKETS (25-6) 118

Los Angeles stunned the home team with a terrific offensive showing as Austin Rivers (36/2/7) exploded for a career-high, with 30 of his points coming in the second half. Lou Williams (32/2/7) was also huge on the night and DeAndre Jordan (15/20/1) had a double-double. 

Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks

For the second straight game, James Harden (51/4/8) dropped 51 in a losing effort for Houston. Eric Gordon (28/4/2) also put up big numbers but they were without Chris Paul who missed the clash against his former team through injury. 

HORNETS (11-21) 104; BUCKS (17-13) 109

Khris Middleton (28/3/1) led Milwaukee to a narrow home win and Giannis Antetokounmpo (26/7/5) put up an impressive stat line as usual. Eric Bledsoe (24/5/10) added a double-double.

Kemba Walker (32/4/2) had a huge performance for Charlotte and did everything he could to try and will them to a win but he went down in the fourth quarter and the team collapsed and suffered another defeat. 

HAWKS (7-25) 117; THUNDER (17-15) 120

Russell Westbrook (30/7/15) hit the game-winner with 1.7 seconds left to give OKC the win in a close contest. Carmelo Anthony (24/1/1) had a decent outing but Paul George (17/5/2) continued to struggle shooting the ball as he went 4-of-12.

Marco Belinelli (27/1/5) had an unlikely team-high for Atlanta as he drained five three-pointers. Ersan Ilyasova (22/3/1) also had a good game as he shot 7-of-10 from the field but they eventually fell short after a valiant effort.

NUGGETS (17-15) 102; TRAIL BLAZERS (16-16) 85

Nikola Jokic (27/9/6) led all scorers on the night with a terrific all-round display for Denver. Wilson Chandler (21/11/0) contributed a double-double to give them their first win in Portland since 2013.

The Blazers found things difficult offensively without star player Damian Lillard in the lineup. C.J. McCollum (15/3/3) led them but he was just 7-of-18 from the floor. 

LAKERS (11-19) 106; WARRIORS (26-6) 113

Kevin Durant (33/7/7) continued his recent tear with another outstanding display to lead the defending champions to an 11th straight victory. Rookie Jordan Bell (20/10/3) put up a career-high and his first double-double. Draymond Green (13/11/7) returned to the lineup and typically did a bit of everything. 

For the second time against the Dubs this week, rookie Kyle Kuzma (27/14/1) led the Lakers in scoring. Lonzo Ball (24/5/5) also had one of his best scoring nights and hit 5-of-6 threes. Julius Randle (21/10/1) added a double-double off the bench but it proved to be in vain.

