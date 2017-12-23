Liverpool's problems against Arsenal on Friday were so blindingly obvious that there was no doubt all football fans unanimously agreed about their single persistent issue.

In the space of five second-half minutes, the Reds managed to dispose of a relatively comfortable 2-0 lead to find themselves trailing with 32 minutes remaining.

Of course, it's nothing new to Liverpool; leaving the field having shipped a few goals. But the manner in which they capitulated against Arsenal was worrying.

Alexis Sanchez spiced up the game by pulling a goal back, before Granit Xhaka's equaliser three minutes later was one Simon Mignolet error away from a Goal of the Season contender.

The Belgian got a hand to the ball, but the power behind the Gunners midfielder's shot was too much for even the Reds stopper to even change the flight of the ball.

And things only got worse when Mesut Ozil left his compatriot in the Liverpool dugout looking dismayed after a whirlwind five minutes that put Arsenal on the front foot.

The Premier League's game of the weekend may have already been decided even before Saturday and Sunday's fixtures after Roberto Firmino's strike saved the Reds a point in a thrilling game.

Petr Cech got a hand to the Brazilian's effort, but could only watch on his shot agonisingly looped into the goal.

But despite managing to salvage a very much deserved point at the Emirates, Klopp could not simply accept just a point on this occasion.

Reds boss laments defensive errors

"We had five minutes where we had obvious problems, that's how it is. Individual problems," said Klopp after the game.

"Usually, at Arsenal, a point is absolutely ok. But tonight it’s different."

Meanwhile, James Milner - associated with the parody 'Boring James Milner' Twitter account - tickled supporters with his claim Liverpool need to "become more boring" after letting their two-goal lead slip.

"When you are in a position like that at this level you've got to see the game out. We have got to become more boring," said Milner, per the Metro.

Klopp responds to Milner's claim

However, Klopp looked to clarify the 31-year-old's comment and responded: “Controlling the game is what he means and he’s 100% right. It was not that we gave the game away."

Few would have thought Klopp would have finally come to terms with Liverpool's 'obvious problems' in defence after a draw. But the reality of the issue is clearly hitting home.

The neutral, however, may struggle to see a better Premier League game all weekend.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms