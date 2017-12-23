Sky Sports F1 viewers on Christmas Day are being treated to a one-hour special interview with four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

'Lewis Hamilton: My 4th World Title' is the title of the show, and it will see the four-time world champion shit down with Sky F1's Damon Hill, himself a former world champion, to discuss his record-breaking 2017 season.

The 32-year-old from Stevenage became Britain's most successful F1 driver and only the fifth in the sport's history to land a fourth world championship.

Viewers were given a sneak-peak of the Christmas Day episode on Sky Sports F1's Twitter account in which Hamilton touched on conflicts he had over the years with fellow drivers.

Ferrari's Sebastien Vettel collided with Hamilton twice in the Azerbijan Grand Prix, and that was a major talking point during the interview.

First running into the back of Hamilton, and second when he swerved into the side of Hamilton's car after thinking the Mercedes man had been brake-testing him.

Vettel entered that race with a 12-point lead over Hamilton in the F1 standings.

"Looking back at Baku, one of the things I worked on this year was re-starts. Lights go out, you become the second car, you control the pace, I was letting him go like a race before.

"He's realised he'd been napping all those other times and got on the gas and drove into the back of me.

"I'm not a violent person, but every now and then it can be handled that way (laughs).

"When I was younger in karting, you'd get boshed off by some idiot, but my dad always said just do your talking on the track and that's what I did."

It was quite a turnaround by Hamilton this season who managed to clinch the title in Mexico with two races remaining.

Already available to watch on Sky Sports is 'Hamilton Makes History, a look back at 2017', as the channel fills its schedule with F1 programmes to watch over the festive season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms