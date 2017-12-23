Manchester United fans were jumping for joy when Paul Pogba made his return to the staring XI versus Bristol City in the Carabao Cup.

The mercurial midfielder had missed the previous three games following a red card picked up in the 3-1 win away at Arsenal and before his ban, he looked back to his best after a long injury lay off.

However, come full-time at Ashton Gate, United fans' joy had turned to despair as they lost 2-1, with Pogba turning in one of his poorest displays in a Red Devils shirt.

No one can deny his importance to Jose Mourinho's side, but his consistency since his £89m move from Juventus in 2016 leaves much to be desired.

And now, the Daily Mail have reported something very concerning about the Frenchman's behaviour off the field.

The paper focuses on an incident after the victory at the Emirates, where Pogba picked up his ban.

Apparently, the midfielder simply didn't turn up to a warm-down session the following day, ignoring everyone's phone calls as well and it led to club staff having to go to his house to rouse him.

The paper also wrote this interesting segment: "The incident, which occurred on December 3, is only one example of United's care team going to extreme lengths to cater for the club's stars.

"In other instances, the team - which includes property managers and officers to facilitate dope tests - have even been sent to buy toothpaste.

"Senior players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, club captain Michael Carrick and Ashley Young have become exasperated by the behaviour of their team-mates and other young players from the academy.

"Some of them look as if they're taking the mickey the way they're ordering things," said a source.

"It makes you wonder what would happen if they ever ended up at Rochdale or Bury. They would be stuck in a room wondering what to do."

Worrying stuff emerging from the United camp.

After the Bristol, Mourinho said this: Afterwards, Mourinho questioned the attitude of some of his players, saying: 'For some of us it was just one more day in the office - probably a day that some of them don't even want to come to the office.'

Was it a sly dig at Pogba? Who knows, but it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

