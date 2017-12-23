Arsene Wenger was far from pleased by Arsenal's first half performance during Friday night's thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool.

The Gunners were fortunate to be only one goal down at the break and his players rallied early in the second half after going two goals down.

Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil all scored within six minutes to completely turn the game on its head.

It was not be a fairytale comeback for Wenger's men as Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino popped up with an equaliser for the visitors.

"I felt in the first half we were paralysed and frozen," said Wenger in his post-match interview. "We played too deep. We gave the ball away to often and looked second best.

"But it was down to the psychological factor and the bearing of the [Manchester] United game was there.

"But at half-time we were only 1-0 down, it could have been game over. We showed quality and character in the second half. We played inhibited in the first half."

Wenger reveals what he said at half-time

Heavily criticised by his own fans, Wenger told viewers at home what he told his players as he bid to inspire them after a disappointing first half.

"I told the players the good thing is we are only 1-0 down, we had a great opportunity to create a different phase," said Wenger on Sky Sports.

"What we did was not good enough, we had nothing to lose, we wanted to go for it."

It did the trick.

Rather than praising Wenger, Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp put Arsenal's comeback down to defensive mistakes.

Klopp said: "We had five minutes where we had obvious problems, that's how it is. Individual problems.

"In this case, it's not about the team defending as when the ball is in the box it's at least a 50-50 and a misjudgement. It's a misjudgement for the second goal and we were too deep for the third goal. It was too easy.

"Then after the five minutes we reacted and deserved the point. It was the minimum we deserved."

