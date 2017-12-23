Football

Jose Mourinho helped Romelu Lukaku rediscover form with a very unique method

Romelu Lukaku, a name which has sparked so many debates already in the Premier League this season.

The £75m summer signing from Everton was one of the hottest topics of the summer transfer window and after a brilliant start to the season, it appeared Manchester United had made a wise decision signing him.

However, after scoring seven times in his first seven games, the Belgian then entered a prolonged dry spell, turning in a number of dire performances in big games, most notably against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Against Manchester City a few weeks back, he wasn't much better either and it seemed that the United fanbase had finally had enough of their summer arrival.

However, Lukaku has managed to slightly turn things around in the last two games, scoring in both games against Bournemouth and West Brom, while also turning in two very promising displays.

So, just what has happened to fix him mentally?

Well, it turns out Jose Mourinho had a pivotal role to play and the United boss managed to rebuild his shattered confidence in a very unique manner.

According to The Sun, Mourinho and Lukaku were involved in a bust-up.

The paper write: "It was after that, earlier this month, that Mourinho sought him out and told him he was simply not playing far enough forward.

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

"He said he was sick of shouting that to him during games from the technical area and him not responding.

"He felt Lukaku was dropping deep in games to get involved when the chances were not coming his way.

"The big Belgian stood his ground with Mourinho but the manager insisted he was bought to be on the shoulder of the last defender and in the box to score goals."

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITY

If United are to have any hope of having a successful season, they will need Lukaku to keep performing, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic clearly nowhere neat full match fitness right now.

There's certainly a lot of expectation on his shoulders but for £75m, he will be expected to handle it over the hectic festive period.

