The Formula One drivers' Christmas secret Santa video was released on Friday as drivers got their chance to play pranks and give goodwill gestures to teammates and opposition racers.

Twenty drivers partook in the popular Christmas gift scheme which gave opportunity for all competitors to wind-up those who they had been chasing on the circuit in the race for the Championship this year

One of the most amusing gifts was from four-time title winner Lewis Hamilton to former teammate Felipe Massa, who received a pair of quilted slippers, a guide to retirement, and a smoking pipe.

The Brazilian, who announced he would retire at the end of the 2017 season, said: 'Thank you Lewis, I am officially ready for my retirement and I will use all of this a lot now that I am at home more."

Hamilton himself was presented with a Christmas hat for his dog Roscoe.

The Dane Kevin Magnussen received a Russia guidebook from Massa, and he pointed out that it was because his nation Iceland had qualified for the World Cup next summer.

"We qualified for the FIFA World Cup, so I guess I could do with some knowledge about Russia."

Carlos Sainz was given an 'I love London' stationery set, because he lives there, and a Muhammad Ali book from Magnussen, while Stoffel Vandoorne received a waffle maker from Lance Stroll, but later revealed he doesn't actually like waffles.

Swiss driver Romain Grossjean sent Red Bull's Australian driver Brendan Hastley a 'Marion and Romain Grosjean' cookbook. With the friendly help of eminent French chefs, the Grosjean family reveal their Christmas traditions, 46 recipes are included in the book.

A prank labelled 'cruel' by Esteban Ocon was enacted by Pascal Wehlein, who purchased a pink panther beanie hat for the French Force India racing driver.

Valtteri Bottas said he 'felt like a kid at Christmas' before opening his gift which turned out to be cat food.

The Finnish Mercedes man guessed 'it must be some smart *ss, Max Verstappen?' before chucking the can of raw fish in the bin.

Presents were exchanged with humour and goodwill and gave a chance for drivers to relax in the off-season after a hectic 2017 schedule.

