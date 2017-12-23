Jack Wilshere was one of Arsenal's standout performers in Friday night's thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old midfielder was handed his first Premier League start of the season by Arsene Wenger earlier in December - and he's on the way to making himself undroppable.

On loan at Bournemouth last season, Arsenal fans are witnessing Wilshere fully fit for the first time in years.

He has only six months left on his deal in north London but - speaking after the 3-3 draw - Wenger suggested that he wants to keep him at Arsenal.

“We had four players [against Liverpool] who have been educated at our academy," said Wenger. "With [Ainsley Maitland-] Niles, with [Hector] Bellerin, with [Alex] Iwobi and Wilshere.

“We are certainly the only ones at the top [with so many]. Basically we went to keep these players.”

The veteran Arsenal manager also hailed Wilshere's performance in the heart of the midfield.

“He [Wilshere] was one of the players who played with quality in the first half, with determination,” Wenger said. “You know Jack, he is never frozen. What he did in the second half I liked.

“He is better now than in the last two or three years. It’s positive, overall he is in very good shape.”

What Wilshere did after the 3-3 draw

Hours after the match had finished, most of the Arsenal squad were probably wrapped up asleep but Wilshere - having completed 90 minutes yet again - was not interested in sleeping in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The England international instead watched back footage of the exhilarating 3-3 draw and posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption "homework".

Arsenal fans on Twitter absolutely loved it, with many of them calling for him to be made captain.

That's definitely captain material.

There are upcoming international friendlies in March and Wilshere's return to form will surely result in an England call-up from Gareth Southgate.

He could yet be a starter at the World Cup after Southgate had challenged him to break into the Arsenal first team.

"I don't know how you get in an England squad without getting in the Arsenal team," Southgate told reporters when quizzed on Wilshere.

"There is no question about his ability, his football brain or personality, we just need to see him playing before he comes back in because unfortunately there has been a history of injuries.

"I'll be having discussions with Arsene about him, we think he is a top player so for him it's about game time."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms