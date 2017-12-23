Gary Neville knows all about winning the Premier League and has sounded out exactly what Liverpool must do in order to experience the same.

It's been 27 years since the Reds last won the league title and their fans are well and truly sick of hearing it.

But for the all love the Anfield faithful have for Jurgen Klopp, the German has yet to help Liverpool claim their first league title in the Premier League era.

Fourth is by no means a bad position for the Reds to be in after 19 games, but the fact that they remain 17 points shy of league leaders Manchester City, who play on Saturday, signals an issue.

Klopp claimed his side weren't that far off City back in October, but the table begs to differ - and so does Neville.

The former United star is by no means in a hurry to compliment his arch rivals - who are currently six points behind Jose Mourinho's Manchester United after Friday's draw at Arsenal.

Players not good enough to represent Liverpool

However, the 42-year-old admitted that some of Klopp's squad shouldn't be pulling on a red shirt for him at Anfield if they are to be competing for the Premier League title, as expected.

"You look at the team here, Klavan... really? Lovren is disappointing me even though he was fantastic at Southampton. Gomez is young so I think he's got some development to do." Neville said, per the Daily Mail.

"Mignolet we've talked about and Karius we've talked about and then you're talking about the full-backs."

Neville's opinion of Liverpool's quality at the back is evident, however, he insists Klopp can compensate their lethal attacking talent by following what Guardiola has done at Manchester City.

Neville claims Klopp must copy Guardiola

"Get rid of the players," Neville said of Liverpool's defence.

"You looked at what Pep Guardiola did last season. He brought Bravo in for big money but wasn't good enough, couldn't adapt to the Premier League and got rid of him. Ederson comes in and looks fantastic.

"Full-backs weren't good enough at City so he brought three new full backs and spent £130million and just dealt with the issue.

"He's got to deal with the issue. Like I say, Jurgen Klopp is the only person who can do that. It's staring everyone in the face, it's staring him in the face."

And Klopp appeared to realise his defensive frailties in the aftermath of Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Arsenal, which saw the Gunners come from two goals down and take the lead inside five minutes.

