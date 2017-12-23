Football

What Vincent Kompany tweeted during Arsenal v Liverpool

Arsenal vs Liverpool was always going to be full of goals, wasn’t it?

Sky Sports knew it and tried to give football fans a Christmas Eve treat. While those plans were scuppered, they decided to show the match on a Friday night knowing that plenty of football fans would be able to tune in.

And those that did watch the match certainly weren’t disappointed.

While there was only one goal in the first 45 minutes - a Philippe Coutinho header - the second-half was probably the best half of football this season.

When Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 in the 52nd-minute, it looked as though Liverpool would cruise to a comfortable three points.

Six minutes later, Arsenal were winning.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil turned the game on its head and sent the Emirates absolutely crazy.

But they couldn’t hold on and Roberto Firmino made it 3-3 in the 71st-minute.

The most surprising thing is that we then went 19 minutes plus injury-time without seeing a seventh goal.

While it was tough to watch for Arsenal and Liverpool fans, the neutrals were loving their Friday night entertainment.

And that included Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

With his side 11 points clear at the top of the table - and even further clear of both Liverpool and Arsenal - Kompany could enjoy the match and not care about the result too much.

And it seems that’s exactly what happened.

VINCENT KOMPANY'S TWEET

During the second-half, Kompany tweeted what all football fans were thinking by writing: “Football is beautiful. #AFCvLFC #Neutral.”

It certainly is beautiful.

And there’s plenty more of where that came from.

Other European leagues might be heading for a winter break after this weekend’s matches, but England do the opposite - they cram in even more games.

Take Liverpool for example, they have to pick themselves up ahead of their Boxing Day match against Swansea before hosting Leicester on four days later. They then have a 48-hour rest before travelling to Burnley on New Years’ Day.

Football is very beautiful indeed - especially this time of year.

