Tyson Fury knows what would happen if he fought Anthony Joshua now, claims Eddie Hearn

Tyson Fury knows that if he went into the ring with Anthony Joshua, he would be obliterated, according to Eddie Hearn.

Whilst both camps are open to a fight sometime next year, 'The Gypsy King's’ claim that he wants a 60/40 split, a choice in which dressing room he gets, and to walk down after Joshua, were never going to be acceptable to Joshua’s team.

Oh, this is the best bit; the 29-year-old also wants all the champions’ benefits as well.

The 38-year-old boss of Matchroom was speaking to the International Business Times when he made his comments, and to be honest, whatever your thoughts are about Eddie Hearn, he is speaking a lot of sense here.

Fury, or to put it more accurately, Fury’s team, are going about this the completely wrong way.

'The Gypsy King’ has not been in the ring for two years – admittedly his last fight was an impressive victory against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Since that night two years ago in Dusseldorf, the 29-year-old has had a torrid time of it. The Gypsy King was stripped of his titles after it was discovered that tested positive for cocaine.

Two years is a long time out of the ring, and then to come out with some of the more bizarre demands to get back into the ring, seems ill judged.

“The only way Fury is going to get the Joshua fight is with us,” Hearn said.

"So I've been talking to Fury about a plan which would lead to the Joshua fight.

"I said to him 'we can't talk about the Joshua fight now, because you can't expect to have a conversation about it when you haven't boxed for two years.'

“He might come back and stink the place out and have small value in the fight.

"He came back to me and said 'right, I'll make it really easy for you and give you a deal that you will accept straight away.

“Then he said: 'I want a 60/40 split and all the champion's benefits. I want to walk second, it's my name on the poster and I want choice of changing rooms'.

"It made me laugh, I said 'that's great, yeah, good joke'. But he was deadly serious. He says Joshua is only where he is because of him. Then I realised he was actually serious with those terms."

Hearn then discussed the idea of the fight going ahead now, and he believes even Fury knows that there would only be one outcome.

"He [Fury] knows he will get mauled by Anthony Joshua if they fought now.

"I rate Fury, he's hard to beat and awkward. He's not exciting but he's a messer who is skillful. But I'm sorry, you cannot come back after that period out and compete with AJ.

"He sees the AJ fight as two or three fights down the road so I have said let's do those fights then we will make the big one. I've offered that, I've told him I'll give him a couple and then the AJ fight."

