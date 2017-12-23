Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to clear up his controversial comments about Nacho Monreal.

The 39-year-old retired defender was on commentary duties during Friday night's action-packed 3-3 draw between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Now a regular pundit, Carragher was frustrated by Liverpool's inability to shut the game down in north London.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “You look at Liverpool, whether it's the manager, the players do they have enough experience and do they want to do it?

“There are the dark arts of the game that Jurgen Klopp spoke about a few weeks ago and said he didn't want to get involved in.

“It's maybe someone who goes down with injury and you're not hurt. Slow the game down, slow the atmosphere down.

“They're always involved in games that are end-to-end. It's great for us (as broadcasters), they're great to watch but you'll never get far because we're all in those situations as players you have to find a way in a hostile stadium to kill the crowd but this crowd got lifted at 2-1."

Klopp's side threw away a two-goal lead and incredible conceded three goals is six second-half minutes before Roberto Firmino bagged an equaliser to make it 3-3.

Carragher causes a stir by insulting Monreal

Arsenal's Spanish defender had a nightmare first-half at the Emirates and was hauled off at half-time with a reported ankle injury.

The 31-year-old has been a consistent performer in Arsenal's back line over the last couple of seasons but Carragher gave Sky Sports viewers his alternative opinion on the former Malaga man.

Arsenal fans were up in arms on social media.

Carragher later took to Twitter to respond to an Arsenal fan who had called out the pundit over his insult.

A pretty harsh assessment.

Separated by just one point at Christmas, Arsenal and Liverpool appear set to fight it out for a top four spot this season.

