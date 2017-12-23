Football

Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher has explained his controversial comments about Nacho Monreal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to clear up his controversial comments about Nacho Monreal.

The 39-year-old retired defender was on commentary duties during Friday night's action-packed 3-3 draw between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Now a regular pundit, Carragher was frustrated by Liverpool's inability to shut the game down in north London.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “You look at Liverpool, whether it's the manager, the players do they have enough experience and do they want to do it?

“There are the dark arts of the game that Jurgen Klopp spoke about a few weeks ago and said he didn't want to get involved in.

“It's maybe someone who goes down with injury and you're not hurt. Slow the game down, slow the atmosphere down.

“They're always involved in games that are end-to-end. It's great for us (as broadcasters), they're great to watch but you'll never get far because we're all in those situations as players you have to find a way in a hostile stadium to kill the crowd but this crowd got lifted at 2-1."

Klopp's side threw away a two-goal lead and incredible conceded three goals is six second-half minutes before Roberto Firmino bagged an equaliser to make it 3-3.

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Carragher causes a stir by insulting Monreal

Arsenal's Spanish defender had a nightmare first-half at the Emirates and was hauled off at half-time with a reported ankle injury.

The 31-year-old has been a consistent performer in Arsenal's back line over the last couple of seasons but Carragher gave Sky Sports viewers his alternative opinion on the former Malaga man.

Arsenal fans were up in arms on social media.

Carragher later took to Twitter to respond to an Arsenal fan who had called out the pundit over his insult.

A pretty harsh assessment.

Separated by just one point at Christmas, Arsenal and Liverpool appear set to fight it out for a top four spot this season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jamie Carragher
Nacho Monreal
Football
Emotional-Angry
Liverpool
Arsenal
Premier League

Trending Stories

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

WWE officially names the best match of 2017 with brilliant top 25 list

WWE officially names the best match of 2017 with brilliant top 25 list

Watch: Lionel Messi's individual highlights as he breaks FIVE records vs Real Madrid

Watch: Lionel Messi's individual highlights as he breaks FIVE records vs Real Madrid

No one can believe Sergio Ramos wasn't sent off for what he did to Luis Suarez

No one can believe Sergio Ramos wasn't sent off for what he did to Luis Suarez

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting absolutely destroyed for this embarrassing moment v Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting absolutely destroyed for this embarrassing moment v Barca

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again