Part of the reason why WWE fans were so excited last year about Matt Hardy making a return to the company was that he'd be bringing Jeff alongside him.

Sure, the Broken gimmick - now Woken - was the primary reason why there was such a solid interest in him. Despite that, Jeff's popularity has never faded, even during his time as Brother Nero.

DREAM MATCHES

So, it came as no surprise a few months ago to hear the rumours that Vince McMahon was very interested in giving Jeff a singles run on Monday Night RAW which could have featured him being in the WWE Universal Championship picture.

That hasn't happened, and it hasn't been helped by the fact that he's suffered an injury which has seen Matt finally bring the Woken gimmick to television. While it looks likely that he'll slot into the feud when he returns, the former WWE Champion has revealed the name of three stars he wants a dream match with - and they're all on RAW.

WWE released a Q and A video featuring Jeff, where he revealed that Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose of The Shield are opponents he wants dream matches against before calling it a day.

He said: "Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose...that's three dream matches right there. And I'm sure they're going to happen before I'm done."

THE SHIELD

When pressed on which one star he'd like to face at WrestleMania next year, Hardy revealed it's The Big Dog who he'd be interested in facing.

He added: "If I'm doing the solo deal, me and Roman Reigns I think would be pretty huge if there's time to plan that."

While it looks unlikely that Jeff and Reigns will meet at the Grandest Stage of Them All because of The Big Dog's other 'Mania plans, Jeff did mention a tag team he'd like to face in New Orleans should he still be teaming with his real-life brother at that point.

In the same video, he mentioned Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival as potential opponents.

Who would you like Jeff Hardy to face in the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

