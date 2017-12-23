The Houston Rockets have big plans to dethrone the Golden State Warriors as the best team in the NBA this season and the early signs have been promising.

After acquiring Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers in the summer, the Rockets have reached another level this year and are currently alongside the Dubs at the top of the Western Conference with a 25-6 record.

Speaking to ESPN radio this week, general manager Daryl Morey admitted that they're "obsessed" with beating the men from the Bay Area.

“I think I’m not supposed to say that, but we’re basically obsessed with ‘How do we beat the Warriors?’” he said "We calculated it – it’s like 90 percent if we’re gonna win the title, we’ve gotta obviously beat the Warriors at some point. So we’re extremely focused on that. A lot of our signings and what we do during the year is based on that.”

Their immediate focus is to overcome the defending champions this campaign but they're also looking at ways to take over the league in the years to come.

Morey is one of the most ambitious GMs in the NBA and is always seeking ways to make Houston competitive and challenging for the title.

With that in mind, the Texas-based franchise is reportedly looking to add the league's best player to their roster.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Rockets will go after LeBron James when he hits free agency in 2018.

Per Lowe: "They are underdogs, maybe big ones, but Morey has long promised that he will go for it if he thinks Houston has even a five percent chance of winning a ring. He will hunt likely LeBron this summer, per league sources, and hopes to sign Paul to another long-term deal.

"With Clint Capela and Trevor Ariza headed toward free agency, just bringing this group back could vault Houston well into the luxury tax. Tilman Fertitta, the team’s new owner, has said he would pay the tax to preserve a contender."

It would take a significant outlay from the team to include James in a team already featuring CP3 and James Harden, but if they're willing to go deep into the tax to get it done, they could form one of the scariest trios in NBA history.

LeBron's future will likely depend on how the season ends for the Cleveland Cavaliers and if they're able to secure another title.

The King's agent, Rich Paul, has already stated that winning is the most important factor for the four-time MVP and teaming up with Houston's All-Star duo will surely provide him the best opportunity to do that.