Well, as endorsements go, it’s probably one of the highest you can get from a fellow F1 driver.

Lewis Hamilton recently won his fourth world championship, becoming the most decorated British driver ever to grace the F1 grid, overtaking Scottish legend Sir Jackie Stewart.

As it happens, the veteran Finn Bottas, who drove for Williams from 2013 to 2016, has been an ever present fixture on the F1 grid for over a decade – without winning a single event.

That’s all in the past, however, as Bottas won his first ever GP in Russia, following that up with wins in Austria and Abu Dhabi.

Quite a change in fortunes for the 28-year-old.

With Bottas finally in a car that his talent deserved, it can reasonably be expected that the Finn will win more GP events and challenge teammate Lewis Hamilton to be the German automotive giants' number one driver.

It’s something the British 32-year-old is looking for too, and he told Planet F1 that he was looking forward to the challenge of keeping the number one spot.

"Valtteri's been an amazing teammate this year,” the 32-year-old said.

"It's not easy at all to go to a team for the first year, particularly as you already had plans to be somewhere else at the beginning of the year.

"You then have a very short period of time to get used to a new team, learn the new systems, learn the tools which you'll use during the year.

"It takes a long time to learn how to manipulate the car to help extract your performance, so he hit the ground pretty fast at the beginning of the year.

"Then another part of it is the pressures of fighting for a World Championship is not the easiest of things.

"There are drivers who have sustained a little bit then fallen back and never recovered from that mental fight that you have.

"He's very strong minded and he came back and finished up strong so I anticipate he's going to be stronger next year, so I'm going to make sure I'm on my toes."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms