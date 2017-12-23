All Arsenal fans want for Christmas is for Alexis Sanchez to sign a new long-term deal at Arsenal.

However, the reality is they're more likely to open their curtains on Christmas morning to a Ferrari and the keys awaiting in a stocking.

That appears to be the sad reality for Gunners fans who have spent over the past year waiting on Sanchez, and Mesut Ozil for that matter, to sign fresh terms at the Emirates.

Juventus and Chelsea have previously been linked with the former Barcelona man, while it now seems inevitable that the 29-year-old will join Manchester City on a free transfer next summer.

City are willing to return with a £60 million bid in January if they believe one of their European counterparts will attempt to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the forward in January.

However, Arsene Wenger is persistent that Sanchez will not be sold in January and has refused to rule out the Chilean signing a new deal before his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Guardiola unable to answer Sanchez rumours

Meanwhile, last week, Guardiola gave an awkward response when pressed by a journalist on the club's interest in Sanchez - suggesting contact between the player and club.

The Chilean started Arsenal's comeback against Liverpool on Friday night during a thrilling 3-3 draw, while fellow contract rebel Mesut Ozil had, for time, put Arsenal in the lead.

It's frustrating for Gunners fans that their two best players are likely to walk away for nothing next summer, but even more so that Sanchez went back on an agreement to sign a new deal.

Sanchez goes back on Arsenal agreement

According to The Times, the forward had agreed new terms at the club last December, but their 10-2 aggregate thumping by Bayern Munich in the Champions League changed his mind.

The agreement went as far as shaking hands, but has since decided that he is pushing for a move to the Etihad where a £60 million transfer was agreed last summer before a move fell through.

A deal didn't happen due to Thomas Lemar's decision to reject a £92 million transfer to Arsenal, which has subsequently seen Sanchez's form dip at the Emirates this season.

Arsenal may come to rue potentially allowing Sanchez to walk away from north London for nothing next summer. City, meanwhile, will be rubbing their hands together.

