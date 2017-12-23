If we're talking about the MVP's of WWE in 2017, it's hard to leave The Usos out of the conversation.

The reigning SmackDown LIVE tag team champions have had a highly successful year with championship wins, along with their switch-up in style - ditching the face paint and the Siva Tau and adopting their current gimmick.

BRILLIANT YEAR

They've remained possibly the most consistent team this year both on the microphone and inside of the ring, and we can't forget the incredible work they have done opposite The New Day.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

That includes the brilliant matches they've put on, and the popular rap battle in the middle of the ring which rapper Wale officiated.

Despite the successful year, there's one decision which has left the brothers fuming - being put on the pre-show against the New Day at SummerSlam.

WWE.com caught up with The Usos who brought up the main card snub, asking if they felt slighted by the decision.

PRE SHOW

Jimmy said: "Hell yeah, we felt slighted. You grind to get on these shows. One of the biggest pay-per-views of the year is SummerSlam. We had one of the hottest rivalries of the year with New Day going into SummerSlam. So to be put on the Kickoff was a slap to all our faces. Me, my brother and The New Day. We did our thing."

Jey added: "All year we been doing our thing, like my brother said. Hottest rivalry in the game. A tag team rivalry. The Usos and The New Day. We done killed Battleground. What else we kill, Uce?"

Jimmy responded: "Money in the Bank."

Jey then chimed in again, saying: "Money in the Bank. The next one was Hell in a Cell, but to put us on the Kickoff show? The Usos and The New Day on the Kickoff show, especially The Usos, when you know we deliver every single night, man. We delivered. And, all of a sudden, we got half a house full, Uce."

Jimmy then revealed: "To be on a Kickoff at 5 [p.m.], and the fans aren’t even in their seat? Our mindset is, we’re gonna make sure this will be the hardest match to follow. And yeah, they messed up by putting us on first, but we ain’t got no choice but to do it.

"But to make this match a hell of a tag team match, to make this match a hell of a title match, to make this match a hell of a match period…we almost hurt the show, you know what I’m saying?"

You can understand their frustrations, especially when you consider how impressive they have been this year. Perhaps 2018 will see them feature a lot more on the main cards.

What do you make of The Usos' remarks? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms