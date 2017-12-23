Cricket

Ricky Ponting: England have been blown off the park during the Ashes

Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsman and captains to grace the cricket field, Ricky Ponting could not help himself when it came to having a pop at the English.

England’s captain Joe Root has had to endure a comprehensive Ashes defeat in Australia Down Under, as it currently stands at 3-0 to the hosts with two Tests still to play.

"The way he answered a lot of the questions after the game last week...seemed almost like a little boy," Ponting said following Australia’s victory in Adelaide.

“You need to be more than that as a leader, especially when things aren't going well.

"Even if it is not natural to you, sometimes you have to put on a different face and stand up for what you think is right and what you believe in - not only inside the dressing room but outside it as well.

"Joe seems like he is under the sort of extreme pressure he has never felt before in his career, which is what you would expect in Ashes contests.

"The way he addressed things last week, it just seemed he was really quiet and too shy to really say too much. I think they need him to step up big time."

Ponting was equally dismissive of the assertion made by both Root and England coach Trevor Bayliss following the Adelaide capitulation - both said that they felt England had given their all down in Australia.

The Australian said that rather than be even remotely competitive during the series at times, England had been “blown off the park” by the Australian side.

"I am not seeing that at all.

"It doesn't add up with a team that has been ultra-competitive and just not taken the little opportunities.

"I think they have been completely blown away and blown off the park."

