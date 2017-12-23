With 2017 coming to an end, it's that time of year where WWE fans begin to hand out their personal awards for several categories.

The best superstars, the worst rivalries, the most memorable moments and so on.

BEST MATCH

However, one which seems to matter the most is the match of the year - and now the top 25 have been revealed. There have been plenty of memorable matches in WWE this year, and it looks like the list is definite.

That's unless somebody does something incredible in the final week or so of 2017, but it's looking unlikely.

WWE.com have revealed that the WWE Championship match between John Cena and AJ Styles is the best match of 2017.

The match did have it all. The two share great chemistry, The Phenomenal One was enjoying a great title run and had already got the better of Cena previously.

CENA VS. STYLES

Plus, nobody thought that Vince McMahon would ever make Styles the WWE Champion. So, seeing him defend it one whole year after his WWE debut was pretty special. While we also can't forget the fact that Cena defeated Styles to tie Ric Flair at 16 world championship victories.

According to WWE.com, Styles knew the match would be special.

He said: "That rivalry was something people wanted to see and thought would never happen. People knew what they were in store for: Two guys who bring out the best in each other.

"If you saw me before this match, you’d see a smile on my face because I knew something great was about to happen.”

Rounding up the top 10 include:

#2 - Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman — Fatal 4-Way Universal Championship Match (SummerSlam)

#3 - Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne — WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

#4 - The New Day vs. The Usos — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (SummerSlam Kickoff)

#5 - Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles — Champion vs. Champion Match (Survivor Series)

#6 - Asuka vs. Ember Moon — NXT Women’s Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III)

#7 - Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles (WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs)

#8 - The Authors of Pain vs. DIY vs. The Revival — Triple Threat NXT Tag Team Championship Elimination Match (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

#9 - Big Show vs. Braun Strowman (Raw, Feb. 20)

#10 - Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz — Triple Threat Match (Raw, May 1)

Click here to view the top 25 list.

With three inclusions in the top 10 for AJ Styles, it's clear that The Phenomenal One is the MVP of WWE in 2017. By the looks of things, that could well continue as we head into 2018.

