Ernesto Valverde has done a lot of good work during his time at Barcelona.

Despite the fact that he lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a €222m deal, the former Athletic Bilbao boss has really got the Blaugrana playing like an efficient unit.

They've looked defensively strong and look on course to claim some silverware once again this season.

One man who has benefited hugely from the Spaniard's methods is left-back Jordi Alba, with the former Valencia man enjoying arguably his finest season at the club.

He has provided five assists already this campaign, with four of those contributing to goals for Lionel Messi.

In Saturday's El Clasico, Alba looked his typically assured self and he produced one magical moment in the first-half.

The Spanish international effortlessly collected a ball near the halfway line and nutmegged Luka Modric with a sumptuous back heel.

Just watch below and marvel at a piece of skill that any top player would have been proud of.

VIDEO: MAGIC FROM ALBA

That is just beautiful.

Football fans watching the game absolutely adored the piece of skill and produced some brilliant reaction.

FOOTBALL FANS REACT

Modric will not want to see that again in a hurry.

This is the second time in the space of two weeks that Alba has mercilessly embarrassed an opponent with a nutmeg.

Against Deportivo in the 4-0 win, both he and Messi took part in a form of footballing torture, nutmegging Carlos Gil twice in the space of five seconds.

Modric only suffered the once, but that is surely more than enough.

