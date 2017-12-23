When you mention the term cruiserweight, Rey Mysterio is often the first name that pops into mind. That's probably because he's perhaps the most famous cruiserweight still going while WWE's cruiserweight division needs a lot of help.

Numerous factors play a role in 205 Live not thriving, despite the interesting concept. It's a shame, especially when you consider just how stacked that roster is.

Mysterio broke free of the cruiserweight label in WWE thanks to his victories to become WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, but it's clear that his presence in today's division would be a huge boost.

However, his sour exit from the company left many thinking that he wouldn't make a comeback and would end up retiring elsewhere. Now, speaking with ESPN, Mysterio has revealed that he's interested in making a return, regardless of the duration.

He wants to say goodbye properly, and still thinks he has something to offer.

According to Ringside News, he said: “This is the way I was thinking at the time, and I still think that to this day. When I left WWE, from my understanding and from the time that we sat down… that I decided not to re-sign another contract with WWE was for me to get some off time.

"I never meant or insinuated in any way or form that I was gonna leave for good. I think that should say a lot. I wasn’t announcing that was the end of Rey Mysterio’s career. I would definitely love to go back and finish up. Whether it’s one year or whatever the case might be. Whether it’s a farewell. I owe a lot to that company.

"That company gave me such an amazing opportunity, and I took advantage of every single moment I was with WWE to the fullest. I wouldn’t want to just be remembered as ‘Oh, man, he never re-signed and he never came back.’

"I would definitely love to come back and do a last run and say goodbye to my WWE fans. Tell them goodbye in a proper way.”

One thing we've learnt in WWE is that time heals all wounds and compared to other cases with other stars in the past, Mysterio's relationship with WWE hasn't been as well-documented as others.

If the opportunity presented itself, maybe Vince McMahon will be tempted to persuade him to return, which could be easier considering he too is interested.

