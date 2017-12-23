All eyes were on the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday lunchtime as Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid hosted Lionel Messi's league leaders Barcelona.

The first half was a scrappy affair but fans enjoyed a heart-warming moment between two of the greatest ever players.

Ronaldo recently tied level with Messi on five Ballon d'Or's and celebrated by suggesting he is the most complete footballer around.

"I've never seen anyone better than me," said the 32-year-old Portuguese forward, as per Bleacher Report. "I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can.

"There’s no player more complete than me. I play well with both feet, I’m quick, powerful, good with the head, I score goals, I make assists. There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there’s no one more complete than me.

"No one has won as many individual trophies as me. And I’m not speaking just of the Ballon d’Or. That says something, doesn’t it?"

Messi hits Ronaldo in the head

Towards the end of the first-half, Barcelona were awarded a free kick from shooting range and the 30-year-old Argentine stepped up.

It didn't go unnoticed that he struck the ball straight at Ronaldo's head.

What happened next

Whilst many fans on social media enjoyed the funny moment, many missed what Messi and Ronaldo did immediately after.

In a show of mutual respect, the pair exchanged a handshake.

Fans like to choose sides but they are both class acts.

Extending their lead at the top of the table, Barcelona took control in the second half and Messi made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Ernesto Valverde's side now have a 14-point lead over Real Madrid in fourth.

