We're going to have our own opinions on what we think is the match of the year.

There are often the usual suspects lurking in that category. Stars like Asuka, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and more often find themselves in that conversation and they're guaranteed to be in the same position next year.

MATCH OF THE YEAR

WWE.com have already revealed their list of the best matches of 2017, and it's John Cena's WWE Championship victory over AJ Styles which has trumped the competition.

Not everyone feels that way, though. Just ask current Monday Night RAW general manager Kurt Angle who was answering fan questions on his official Facebook page.

Pressed to give an answer, the Olympic gold medallist revealed that his choice is Brock Lesnar's victory over AJ Styles at Survivor Series in a Champion vs. Champion match.

LESNAR VS. STYLES

He posted: "Lesnar vs. Styles. Classic!"

Angle has raved about the match before, praising Lesnar's job of selling Styles' offence, despite The Phenomenal One being on the back foot for the majority of the match.

On that occasion, Angle said: "Their match was incredible. It displayed both of their strengths. If you stay on Brock, he will sell for you. AJ did that, and Brock sold his ass off. Match was MONEY!"

A lot of people have felt that way, which is refreshing considering Lesnar has drawn criticism in recent times because of his less than impressive and repetitive matches where he tends to dominate and conclude the match within minutes.

His match against Styles, though, is one that was rather lengthy compared to the usual matches The Beast Incarnate participates in, while the match of the year awarded by WWE.com was almost 10 minutes longer than Lesnar vs Styles.

Plus, Angle's answer might have been very different had WWE gone ahead with their original plans.

Originally, it looked as if Jinder Mahal was going to be facing Lesnar after calling him out on SmackDown LIVE.

However, Styles put away The Modern Day Maharaja in Manchester to book his place against Lesnar at Survivor Series.

The story he and Lesnar told was brilliant, and it's hard to completely argue against Angle's opinion, especially since it defied expectations.

