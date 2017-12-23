The world of combat sports went into a frenzy earlier this week when UFC president Dana White claimed that he had been in real talks with Floyd Mayweather which would see him make a switch to the Octagon.

Despite the hype, the excitement was short-lived when Money revealed he could make the switch if he wanted to, he wasn't saying that he will do it.

UFC INTEREST

As expected, that prompted some less than savoury responses from Conor McGregor, whom the American defeated in their super fight in August earlier this year.

Mayweather is still a wanted man it seems, even if he is retired.

Vasyl Lomachenko joked on Twitter that he wanted a piece of the unbeaten star, but it's another UFC great who has thrown his hat into the mix and is even willing to give into demands to get the fight made inside of the Octagon.

MIGHTY MOUSE

Record-breaking flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is willing to move up in weight and avoid grappling to fight Mayweather, yet remains confident his arm would be raised in victory.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, he said: "I think it would go very well for me, obviously.

“I’m very well-rounded. It’s mixed martial arts. I would even do a handicap. I won’t even grapple with him. I won’t even go to the ground at all. I’ll get him in the clinch, bang up, hit him in the liver, kick him in the liver, take out his legs and work him.

"100 percent [I would win]. Yeah, of course. You have the clinch, there’s kicks, there’s elbows, it’s mixed martial arts. I come from one of the great coaches - Matt Hume, Brad Kertson - and my skill set is well-rounded.

“I’d probably get after that liver. Have to get after that liver. Beat him up in the Muay Thai clinch because he likes to clinch a lot. You see it in his boxing, when he clinches, once we initiate that clinch, I’m gonna throw a knee right to his liver.

“Floyd, come over here and beat up the smallest guy in the UFC,” said Johnson. “Come try your hand, try to beat up the smallest guy.”

As interesting as this unrealistic prospect might be, these call-outs will probably be falling on deaf ears as Mayweather seems to be content with the retired life.

What do you make of the Mayweather call out? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

