So, it was Barcelona yet again doing what they do best at the Bernabeu.

This season's first El Clasico was a must-win for Real Madrid but in the end, Zinedine Zidane's men were humbled by their bitter rivals, losing 3-0 on their home turf.

The first-half was a very cagey affair, with neither side taking too many risks, but in the second period, Barca really turned the screw.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring after a devastating counter and a few moments later, the game was effectively decided.

Dani Carvajal stopped Paulinho's header on the line with his hand and was subsequently shown a straight red card and a penalty was awarded.

Lionel Messi converted the spot kick and despite some resistance from Real after, Barca saw out the victory.

During injury-time, they added a third courtesy of Alexi Vidal and it was Messi who was the architect, beating Marcelo on the right and teeing up the Spaniard perfectly.

It was a brilliant assist and it turns out there was something even more incredible about the passage of play.

As Messi beats Marcelo and drives to the by-line, it can be seen that he actually lost his right boot. Amazingly, he still was able to play a perfect ball in to the box with just his sock.

Watch the goal below and keep an eye on his right foot, with his white socks pretty easy to spot.

VIDEO: BOOTLESS MESSI SINKS REAL MADRID

Superb stuff from the little magician, who was at his brilliant best throughout the game, upstaging Cristiano Ronaldo yet again.

A few people on Twitter spotted the incident as well, providing some brilliant picture of a one-booted Messi in celebration.

TWITTER REACTS

What can't that man do?

The 3-0 win for Barca puts them 14 points clear of Real and with Atletico Madrid losing to Espanyol on Friday evening, the Spanish title could be done by Christmas.

