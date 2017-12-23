In 2017/18, Real Madrid really haven't been at the races.

After a blistering season in 2016/17, winning La Liga and the Champions League, Zinedine Zidane's side have tailed off dramatically.

On Saturday lunchtime, they suffered their biggest humiliation yet to end the year, losing 3-0 to bitter rivals Barcelona in El Clasico.

It was a desperate display from a team who are surely out of the title race already, with Real trailing the Blaugrana by 14 points.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal scored the goals for Ernesto Valverde's side, with Dani Carvajal seeing red for Los Blancos after a deliberate handball on the line to stop Paulinho's header.

He could have no complaints, but Barca may have one, as the Spanish full-back should have been joined for an early shower by his teammate Ramos.

The incident involved Suarez, with the Real captain appearing to slap the back of the Uruguayan's head as they contested for the ball.

Somehow, Ramos was only shown a yellow card. You can watch the footage below.

VIDEO: RAMOS SLAPS SUAREZ

That's one of the most obvious red cards you'll see, you can't just slap an opponent like that.

For once, Suarez had quite a genuine excuse to go rolling around on the floor.

The incident was picked up on Twitter and users could not understand how Ramos remained on the pitch for the rest of the game.

TWITTER REACTS

It is a side of Ramos' game that has let him down on so many occasions and is probably the main reason why he will not be remembered as one of the game's greatest ever defenders.

In the last El Clasico, he was sent off for a ridiculously high lunge on Messi, a game they went on to lose 3-2.

His temperament may have not been as decisive today but Zidane clearly has to try and calm his captain down before big games.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms