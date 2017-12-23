Football

Lionel Messi's highlights as he breaks five records during El Clasico

It’s not even Christmas yet and it seems Real Madrid are now too far behind Barcelona to catch them.

Barcelona travelled to the Bernabeu and left with three points after a comfortable 3-0 victory in the Spanish capital.

It means they’re now 14 points clear of their rivals at the top of La Liga.

Clashes between the two sides are usually dubbed Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - and there was only one winner this afternoon.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a header disallowed for offside before he fluffed his lines inside the penalty area. Karim Benzema also hit the post with a header.

But the game changed shortly after half-time as Messi took the match by the stuff of its neck.

Ivan Rakitic’s run, Sergi Roberto’s cross and Luis Suarez’s finish saw Barca take the lead. Then, 10 minutes later, Madrid were down to 10 and 2-0 down.

Dani Carvajal was sent off for handballing Paulinho’s header and Messi smashed in the penalty - his 25th El Clasico goal of his career.

Then, after skipping past Marcelo’s challenge and losing a boot, he kept his nerve to assist Aleix Vidal to Barcelona’s third.

What a win and what a performance from Messi.

While he was quiet in the first-half, he was sensational after the break.

Just check out his individual highlights:

And as if the afternoon couldn’t get any better for Messi, it turned out he broke a ridiculous FIVE records during the match.

He broke records for the most assists in El Clasico history, most goals in El Clasico history, most goals scored for a single top-flight European team, most goals scored against Real Madrid in history and the only player to score over 15 goals in 10 consecutive La Liga seasons.

Amazing.

