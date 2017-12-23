Real Madrid were beaten 3-0 by Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon to all but end any lingering hopes of winning La Liga.

Lionel Messi was brilliant throughout and Zinedine Zidane's side now lie 14 points behind their arch rivals.

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez broke the deadlock early in the second half and Messi doubled Barcelona's lead within a few minutes from the penalty spot.

Despite losing a boot, the Argentine footballing legend skipped past Marcelo in stoppage time to set up Aleix Vidal to put the icing on the cake.

Currently lying 4th in La Liga, Zidane refused to give up on the title in his post match press conference.

"We made a mistake in the [opening] goal," said the French manager, as per AS. "We defended it badly. At this level, it's all about the little details.

"We can't give in. it [Real's title challenge] isn't over, even if people think so."

Aleix Vidal joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2015 but has thus far failed to convince fans he is the long-term replacement for Dani Alves.

He was excellent against Real Madrid on Saturday and scored his first league goal of the season following some excellent work by Messi.

Vidal certainly enjoyed his celebration.

Ronaldo trolled in dressing room photo

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a good day at the office and definitely won't appreciate what Vidal did in Barcelona's celebratory dressing room photo.

Barca fans on Twitter were sure the 28-year-old full back was mocking Ronaldo.

Having won eight La Liga titles during a glittering career, Andres Iniesta insisted Real Madrid must not yet be counted out.

"I do not think the distance in points shows the distance in quality between the two teams," Iniesta told beIN SPORTS.

"We are very respectful of Madrid. We know they are one of the best clubs in the world, so we never rule them out for La Liga.

"There are still so many matches to play and Madrid, in their history have always proved they can pull off the impossible."

