Football fans are absolutely disgusted by what Charlie Austin did to Jonas Lossl

This season, there appears to have been a number of violent incidents in the Premier League

The likes of Tomer Hemed, James Tarkowski and Troy Deeney have all been suspended by the FA this season for violent conduct, with elbows and stamps being the primary causes.

Then, there have been incidents which amazingly, haven't received some kind of punishment from English football's governing body, despite the protests of fans.

Romelu Lukaku aimed a kick in the private parts of Gaetan Bong, while Gareth Barry deliberately trod on the back of David de Gea's Achillies.

Amazingly, they were not reprimanded and now, there is a new incident which is bound to be a big talking point in the coming days.

Southampton's Charlie Austin is the man in question and it was Huddersfield's Jonas Lossl that was the unfortunate victim.

As the Englishman - who scored the opening goal of the game - came towards the goalkeeper, he clearly aimed his studs at his face, with the ball certainly not there for the taking.

Just watch below and judge for yourself whether it was clear act of assault by Austin.

VIDEO: THE JURY'S OUT ON AUSTIN

Nasty, nasty stuff.

Now, even with the game not being shown on English television, football fans still managed to catch whiff of the incident and they all agreed that Austin should have been sent for an early shower.

As it went, the striker wasn't even shown a yellow.

TWITTER REACTS

He has to be banned, surely?

You can clearly see that he aims his boot in the direction of Lossl's face and the fact that the ball isn't there means he has literally no defence.

If he were to be banned, it would be a huge blow to the Saints, with Austin there only real goal outlet of late.

